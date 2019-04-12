Tip leads to arrest of Prattville jewelry theft suspect

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - One person will be properly rewarded after their tip led to the arrest of a Prattville jewelry thief suspect.
Friday, the Prattville Police Department notified CrimeStoppers that Angelette Sealey had been taken into custody by the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Sealey had two failure to appear felony theft warrants out for her arrest in Jefferson County.
Sealey is suspected of stealing approximately $600 worth of jewelry at a Prattville retail store last Saturday.
Prattville police will present the jewelry theft case to a grand jury for an indictment.
