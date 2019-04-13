Adult, child shot in parking lot at Chuck E. Cheese in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - There’s a heavy police presence at Chuck E. Cheese in Vestavia Hills after an adult and child were shot in the parking.
Lt. Keller with Vestavia Hills PD confirms an adult and child were shot in the parking lot.
The female child was transported to Children’s with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening. The male victim has been taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.
Vestavia police says the shooting may have been accidental.
This story is developing.
