First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible late tonight and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Isolated showers are drifting across central and western Alabama late this morning. Many will stay dry today, but a brief downpour is possible. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s.
Strong storms are rolling across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi today, bringing multiple Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings. These storms will work their way east throughout the rest of the day and could arrive to western Alabama by 1 a.m.
As these storms work their way across central and south Alabama, they’ll bring a medium risk of tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts. You’ll need to have multiple, reliable ways of receiving weather warnings; ways that will wake you up in the middle of the night. Weather radios and the First Alert Weather App are great tools for this.
Storms will continue to work their way across the state and exit eastern counties by early afternoon. That means that those of you in the eastern half of the state need to stay aware during the morning and early afternoon hours. If you plan to head out, perhaps to Palm Sunday services, keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App and think of where your safe space would be wherever you go.
Our atmosphere will contain all the ingredients needed for strong storms, but they have to exist at the same time in order to produce severe storms. Tonight and tomorrow, we’ll be watching to see if enough instability exists ahead of the storms to create severe weather. Right now, there is at least a chance of severe storms, so now is the time to have a plan in place.
Sunday afternoon, some more showers and thunderstorms will develop, but these will likely not be severe. Monday will be sunny and cooler in the low 70s.
