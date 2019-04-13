Malzahn pleased with quarterbacks after Auburn spring game

“I think all four quarterbacks made some explosive plays. I thought that was good. We had a couple of touchdowns to go with it. Overall, that was practice 15. I feel really good about what we’ve accomplished during that time. We went into this game with a plan for the quarterbacks to play like it was. All of them did some good things," said Malzahn. "What we’ll do next week is we’ll be able to assess the 15 days of practice as a whole and we’ll look at it from there and hopefully we’ll get some kind of order with our quarterbacks after spring.”