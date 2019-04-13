Man indicted on manslaughter charge in 2014 death of woman

Dakota McCallister
By WSFA Staff | April 12, 2019 at 7:36 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 7:38 PM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of manslaughter.

Dakota Brooks McCallister has been indicted in the 2014 death of Hannah Elizabeth Parkhurst.

According to Montgomery County Chief Deputy Attorney James Lloria, Parkhurst died of drug toxicity.

The indictment states McCallister provided her with illegal drugs, recklessly causing her death.

Lloria said there was an initial belief that the circumstances surrounding Parkhurst’s death happened in Elmore County, but law enforcement agencies determined that was not the case.

