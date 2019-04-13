Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Montgomery Friday.
Montgomery Police Department Lt. Andre Mitchell says police and medics responded to a subject shot in the 1100 block of Ann Street around 8:20 p.m.
At the scene, a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced him dead.
Images from the scene of the incident indicate the shooting took place at a convenience store.
A suspect is not known at this time.
