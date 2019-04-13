Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting

By WSFA Staff | April 12, 2019 at 9:11 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Montgomery Friday.

Montgomery Police Department Lt. Andre Mitchell says police and medics responded to a subject shot in the 1100 block of Ann Street around 8:20 p.m.

At the scene, a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced him dead.

Images from the scene of the incident indicate the shooting took place at a convenience store.

A suspect is not known at this time.

