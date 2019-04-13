North Carolina homicide suspect suffers injuries after car chase with Dothan police

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit of a suspected homicide suspect out of North Carolina Saturday.
According to police, the suspect was located in a stolen vehicle where police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver fled and led police on a chase that traveled around Ross Clark Circle to Montgomery Highway where the suspect turned onto Cherokee Avenue before losing control and crashing into a tree.
The susect was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Police say no other drivers were injured in the chase. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted police.
