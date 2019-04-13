Severe storms possible overnight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Isolated showers are drifting across central and western Alabama late this morning. Many will stay dry today, but a brief downpour is possible. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s. Strong storms will arrive to western Alabama overnight tonight and work their way across central and south Alabama through early tomorrow afternoon. These storms will bring a risk of tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts. You need to have multiple, reliable ways of receiving weather warnings; ways that will wake you up in the middle of the night. Weather radios and the First Alert Weather App are great tools for this.