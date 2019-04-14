2 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two men were injured in a Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to MPD Lt. Andre Mitchell, officers responded to the 1300 block of South Perry Street where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
