Storm damage reports coming in from Troy area

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has crews in Pike County where apparent tornado damage is being confirmed.
Details are limited, but there are snapped power poles and downed lines across U.S. Highway 231 on the north side of Troy.
There are also reports of trees down in the area and reports of mobile homes being damaged in Hunter Mountain Mobile Estates.
There are no reports of injuries at this time. Continue checking back for updates.
You can watch live coverage from WSFA 12 News right now at wsfa.com/live.
