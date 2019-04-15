Back to Sunshine

Temperatures have plummeted into the 40s behind our cold front, making the start of our Monday vastly different than what we’ve gotten used to over the last week. Sunshine dominates as yesterday’s storms are now long gone. Highs into the lower 70s make for a beautiful afternoon. A warming trend quickly kicks back in with temperatures expected to approach 80 degrees tomorrow, lower 80s Wednesday. It’s April, so it always seems like our next severe weather threat isn’t far off. Another potent system approaches the area later Thursday into Thursday night. This system will provide another threat for severe weather, including tornadoes across the area.