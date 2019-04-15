Elderly, low income to benefit from $1.9M energy efficiency grant

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.9 million in grants to help homeowners weatherize their homes, according to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
ADECA says the funds will go toward Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which focuses on improving the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. The program prioritizes people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income families with children.
“Elderly and disabled Alabama residents who are living on limited incomes can struggle to pay higher utility bills in the warmer months,” Ivey said. “These grants will go toward lowering the energy bills for many of them by making upgrades to keep their houses cool during the summer months.”
Those who wish to receive this assistance must apply with their local agency. An energy audit is then conducted to find the most cost-efficient improvements than can be made to the person’s home.
According to ADECA, some improvements may include installing extra insulation, switching to energy efficient light bulbs and sealing air leaks.
Ivey awarded the grants to 14 local agencies across Alabama. The funds were made available by the Department of Energy and will be administered by ADECA.
The agencies, the amount they were granted and the counties they serve are listed below:
- Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission: $208,875 (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby)
- Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa: $40,345 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)
- Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc.: $34,814 (Lee)
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc.: $112,258 (Madison and Limestone)
- Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity: $254,642 (Jefferson)
- Mobile Community Action Inc.: $194,592 (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington)
- Montgomery County Commission: $101,733 (Montgomery)
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc.: $142,562 (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston)
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc.: $191,433 (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair)
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc.: $70,306 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)
- Organized Community Action Program Inc.: $175,206 (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike)
- Community Action Agency of South Alabama: $125,966 (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)
- Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne: $112,609 (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega)
- Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc.: $134,659 (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.