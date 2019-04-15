It’s Tax Day! Postal Service offers tips for mailing your return

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s tax day! You must e-file or mail in your tax returns by the end of the day today to avoid penalty and interest charges.
In 2018 more than 126 million taxpayers filed electronically. But if you are one of those old-schoolers who still likes to use snail mail for your tax returns, USPS has some tips for you:
First, check the pick-up time on the blue drop boxes. Your package must be dropped in before the last scheduled pick-up time to get an April 15 postmark, so it’s a good idea to get it sent off early in the day.
Second, use the IRS pre-addressed envelope. That way you don’t have to worry about getting all the information right.
Third, if you don’t have that pre-addressed envelope, and you have to hand write it all out, write clearly, and double check all of the information.
Fourth, use correct postage! Some tax returns include many forms and require additional postage. If you’re unsure about yours, you can bring it inside where they’ll weigh it for you and let you know what you need to pay.
Many Alabama post offices regularly are open after 5 p.m. and can help you meet that all important April 15 deadline.
Visit usps.com, select “Mail and Ship” on the toolbar, and then from the drop menu, choose “Find a USPS Location” to find out when your post office closes.
