Man fatally stabbed in Troy over the weekend

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday night.
According to Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded after 8 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of John Lewis Drive and found 37-year-old Astin Renard Williams of Troy suffering from a stab wound to the left side of his chest.
Barr said officers cleared the residence and immediately began CPR efforts on Williams until medics from the Troy Police Department arrived. Medics continued efforts until an ambulance arrived to transport Williams to the Troy Regional Medical Center.
It was in the emergency room where Barr said Williams succumbed to his injuries.
Barr said a suspect has been identified, but no one has been arrested at this time.
The facts of the case have been presented to the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.
