Man sought in Prattville retail theft investigation

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is looking for a man involved in a theft investigation from October 2018, according CrimeStoppers officials.
CrimeStoppers says investigators believe the suspect stole six MAXX 29 DC batteries from the Walmart in Prattville on Oct. 28 between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.
He allegedly took a shopping cart to the automotive center, put the batteries into the cart and exited the store after making his way to the general merchandise area.
If you have any information about this case, please call the police or call the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Information can also be reported on the CrimeStoppers website.
