Montgomery family-owned, operated retailer set to close

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A locally owned and operated retailer, Fleet Feet Sports, announced that it will be closing its storefront in late April, according to co-owner Avery Ainsworth.
Ainsworth and his wife Erin Ainsworth moved to Montgomery six years ago to open Fleet Feet Sports. The two had a passion for running and health, and decided to open the store to help Montgomery become a model health community, according to the Fleet Feet Montgomery website.
“Over these 6 years we have met so many amazing people and have heard amazing stories of how running changed your lives,” said Avery Ainsworth. “We have watched you begin walking and some of you have even worked your way up to running marathons. We are so grateful for our time getting to know all of you through this journey.”
The Ainsworth’s will be hosting the ‘BIG RUN’ on Global Running Day, June 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and invite anyone interested in the marathon to attend.
Information about the ‘BIG RUN’ can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
The store is set to close April 30 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.