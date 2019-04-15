Prattville Junior High wins 1 of 10 Safe Schools Initiative Award

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Prattville Junior High School was presented with the 2018 Attorney General’s Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence by Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, PJHS was the award winner for State Board of Education District 5. Schools from each of the eight school board districts, as well as private schools from each region were selected as winners (no submissions were received from a private school in the northern region).
“In these times, we are all intensely aware of the serious responsibility our schools carry for the safekeeping of our children,” said Marshall. “The Alabama Safe Schools Awards of Excellence is an important tradition of the Attorney General’s Office, to recognize schools throughout our state for dedication and excellence in keeping students safe. With these awards, we honor those who have achieved particularly high standards and set examples that others may follow. We are grateful for their service and commitment to protecting the children of Alabama.”
Marshall expressed his pride in PJHS for winning one of the ten awards given to schools and highlighted some of the strengths that helped them win.
“The Attorney General’s Office is proud that Prattville Junior High School was selected as one of the 10 winning schools in Alabama for 2018,” said Marshall. “In making this decision, judges gave a perfect score, noting many things that distinguished Prattville Junior High School: strong collaboration with law enforcement and local emergency officials, excellent implementation of crisis preparation, and strong partnerships with drug and alcohol volunteer programs.”
PJHS Principal, Janice Stockman says she and her faculty work hard to create a safe learning and teaching environment for their students and teachers.
“I believe the most important thing I do for students is to help them feel safe - that way teachers can teach, and students can learn,” said Stockman. “We work hard to cultivate an environment where students take ownership in the school and will tell us when something is awry. It is a privilege to stand among over 1,000 students and feel as safe as in my own home. We are a family and we work to take care of one another. As our motto states this year, we are truly ‘better together’. As we stand together, we create a culture of safety, not just checklist of tasks.”
Other schools in the state that will receive the 2018 Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence are:
- Orange Beach Elementary School—Baldwin County
- Richland Elementary School—Lee County
- Nicholas-Lawson Middle School—Talladega County
- Eastwood Middle School—Tuscaloosa County
- Decatur High School—Morgan County
- Hewitt Trussville Middle School—Jefferson County
- Morris P-8 School—Madison County
- Saint James School—Montgomery County
- Lakeside School—Barbour County
