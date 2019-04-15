Suspect arrested in homicide at Montgomery convenience store

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a Friday evening homicide in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Charles McMeans, 32, was charged with murder after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old James Bibb. Bibb was killed in the 1100 block of Ann Street, and images from the scene of the incident indicate the shooting took place at Z Mart convenience store.
Duckett said an investigation indicates the shooting happened as a result of an altercation between multiple people and McMeans was identified as a suspect.
After his arrest, McMeans was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility; his bond was set at $150,000.
