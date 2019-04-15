Suspect wanted for questioning in vehicle burglary

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for a suspect after releasing still photos of a vehicle that was involved in a breaking and entering incident.
The vehicle, a Dodge Nitro with a blue sticker on the driver’s side window, was parked at the ULTA next to Kohl’s in Prattville on April 4 when the vehicle was allegedly burglarized.
CrimeStoppers says the driver of the vehicle is wanted for questioning in this case. No additional information has been reported.
Information regarding this crime can be reported to the CrimeStoppers tip line at 215-STOP or on their website www.215STOP.com.
