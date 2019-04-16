Appointed judge in officer murder trial recuses

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another judge has recused from presiding over the pending murder trial of a Montgomery police officer just days after the Alabama Supreme Court tapped him to oversee the proceedings.
WSFA 12 News reported Monday that the state’s top court appointed retired Appellate Judge Samuel Henry Welch, Jr., to the case of MPD officer Aaron “Cody” Smith Friday. Smith is charged with murder in the Feb. 25, 2015 on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn.
In that report, WSFA 12 News brought to light that Welch had previous involvement with the case by ruling against two defense petitions before the Court or Criminal Appeals. Welch recused not long after.
Welch was selected to oversee the case because all of the circuit judges in Montgomery County had previously recused.
Smith’s attorneys argue the officer acted in self-defense when he fired the fatal shots. In July 2018, he was denied immunity from prosecution, with Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin commenting during the hearing that he did not find Smith’s testimony “credible.”
“I have to admit to you I didn’t find the officer’s testimony credible,” he stated. “I don’t feel you have met the burden of proof.”
Smith’s attorneys filed a petition with Alabama Supreme Court for immunity in the case, or a new judge and a change of venue. In January, the high court denied Smith’s petition for immunity from prosecution but agreed Griffin should recuse and the trial should be moved.
Prior to his recusal, Welch was expected to choose the new venue for the trial. The Alabama Supreme Court will have to make another appointment. It’s unclear when that will happen.
