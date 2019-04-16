Chambers Co. deputy’s arm gets trapped in vehicle door during police chase

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - What started as a simple traffic stop turned into a police chase with a deputy still holding onto the vehicle and led to the arrest of one Georgia man.
A Chambers County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 black Ford Edge at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Apr. 15 on I-85 near exit 70.
The deputy had the driver, Teresa Diane Heard of Fairburn, GA, exit the vehicle as he had indications of drug activity inside the vehicle.
When she got out of the vehicle, a passenger, Kosiki Kione McDowell of Fairburn, GA, moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and attempted to flee the scene.
As he attempted to flee, an altercation occurred between the deputy and McDowell, causing the deputy’s arm to get stuck in the door. The deputy reportedly then fired his weapon and was able to free himself from the door and began a vehicle pursuit.
McDowell eventually stopped the vehicle on I-85 near exit 66 where additional units responded and took him into custody.
Heard fled the scene of the traffic stop on foot and authorities have not been able to locate her.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says a large suitcase with numerous vacuum-sealed bags of what is believed to be marijuana was found in the vehicle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations assisted in the investigation due to the deputy firing his weapon as is standard procedure.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but was released a short time later.
McDowell is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is facing charges of assault, attempting to elude and trafficking marijuana.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.