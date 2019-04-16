Chilton County man to serve life for sex crimes against minors

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Chilton County man has been sentenced to serve life in prison after being convicted of sex crimes involving two girls.
According to the U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr., Bruce Nicholson, 56, was sentenced to serve life for charges related to producing, possessing and transporting child pornography and two minors with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
“The sentence handed down today ensures that this man, who stole the innocence of two girls, and a large part of their childhoods, can no longer take advantage of them or any other vulnerable child,” Town said. “Nicholson gave no sanctuary to these innocent girls and now has been sent away to federal prison for life where there is no sanctuary of parole.”
Nicholson was convicted in October 2018.
According to the sentencing memorandum, Nicholson had sexually abused the two victims for many years. In 2012, he fled the state with them and was on the road for more than a month, spending time in Florida, North Carolina, New York and Kentucky before being found.
“A long prison sentence is well deserved for the defendant in this case,” SAC Sharp said. “The FBI will continue to use their tools to identify those who commit these horrendous acts and will seek justice on behalf of their victims.”
