Community invited to ‘Future of MPS’ forum 6 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The public is invited to a forum discussing the future of Montgomery Public schools and the status of its accreditation.
Troy University Montgomery is hosting the forum at the Rosa Parks Museum beginning at 6 p.m. It’s a part of a series of forums called ‘real talk’ hosted by Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum.
Bernard Mitchell the assistant Superintendent of MPS will be among the panelists, along with Zestlan Simmons, Alabama Teacher of the year from Booker T. Washington Magnet High school and Phillip Ensler, a civil rights lawyer and education advocate.
MPS’ accreditation is currently under review from its accrediting agency. The system is also under state intervention.
