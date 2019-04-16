FIRST ALERT: Watching Thursday night

A clear and crisp morning is underway across Alabama.
Sunshine will dominate our Tuesday forecast as warmer air starts to pump back into the picture. We’ll take a run at 80 degrees this afternoon and climb into the lower 80s tomorrow. Much of the day Thursday will end up dry, but a line of thunderstorms will approach the region late day and into the overnight hours. Severe weather will be possible with this system, and we’re starting to see a few signals that hint at the greatest risk perhaps favoring south Alabama. Lots to still watch.
Much cooler air spills in behind the front, leading to highs Friday that stay in the 60s. Easter weekend looks wonderful with sunshine expected.
