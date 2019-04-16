FIRST ALERT: Watching Thursday night

Sunshine will dominate our Tuesday forecast as warmer air starts to pump back into the picture. We’ll take a run at 80 degrees this afternoon and climb into the lower 80s tomorrow. Much of the day Thursday will end up dry, but a line of thunderstorms will approach the region late day and into the overnight hours. Severe weather will be possible with this system, and we’re starting to see a few signals that hint at the greatest risk perhaps favoring south Alabama. Lots to still watch.