Selma police open third homicide investigation of 2019

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma police are now investigating that city’s third homicide of 2019.
A man’s body was found in the back yard of an abandoned house on Lapsley Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. He was later identified as local resident Tarrence Callen, 41.
Callen’s body was taken to an area funeral home where an examination was conducted to collect evidence and determine a possible cause of death. After the Dallas County coroner determined the death was the result of a homicide, police opened a homicide investigation.
The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a full autopsy.
“In the totality, the homicide rate and violent crime as a whole is down so far in 2019," said Police Chief Spencer Collier. "However, those statistics are meaningless to the victim’s family and rightfully so. We will commit the manpower needed to get answers in a timely manner.“
A motive for the death is unclear, nor are there any known suspects in this case.
