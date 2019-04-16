Troy police looking for suspect in Walmart robbery

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Sunday robbery.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Walmart loss prevention personnel saw a woman put several articles of clothing in her purse while inside the store. When she tried to leave without paying, loss prevention confronted her.
The suspect reportedly refused to cooperate and pulled some of the items out of her bag and dropped them on the floor, then pulled out a taser. She pushed the loss prevention personnel away and walked out of the store.
The suspect then got into the passenger side of a dark colored BMW convertible that did not appear to have a tag. There is no information on the driver or any other occupants.
Anyone who can identify the woman should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
