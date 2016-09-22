How to make your phone get our targeted weather pushes, no matter where you go

You can now get targeted weather alerts from the WSFA First Alert Weather Team where ever you go... but you need to make sure our weather app on your phone or tablet has the correct setting. Here's how...
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.