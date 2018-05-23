Web Extra: Dr. Alieka Anderson has some advice for MPS

WSFA 12 News talked to Dr. Alieka Anderson, a Clayton County school board member, who had some advice for Montgomery Public Schools, which faces the possibility of losing its accreditation. The Clayton County school district in Georgia lost its accreditation for a year in 2008.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.