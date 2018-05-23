Web Extra: Dr. Alieka Anderson has some advice for MPS - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WSFA 12 News talked to Dr. Alieka Anderson, a Clayton County school board member, who had some advice for Montgomery Public Schools, which faces the possibility of losing its accreditation. The Clayton County school district in Georgia lost its accreditation for a year in 2008.

