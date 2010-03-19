Closed captioning on WSFA

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WSFA engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Engineer On Call

Telephone: 334-467-4748 (for closed caption calls only, for news call 334-284-5276)

Fax: 334-613-8302

E-mail: ClosedCaptioning@wsfa.com

Local direct TTY device number for WSFA = 334-262-1479.

Please leave a message and we will return your call shortly.

If you need assistance with a relay please contact these numbers below;

WHAT IS TELECOMMUNICATIONS RELAY SERVICE?

Telecommunications relay service provides voice telephone access to people who use TTYs. Specially trained relay agents complete calls and stay on-line to relay messages either by TTY, or verbally to hearing parties. This service is available 24 hours a day with no restrictions to the length or number of calls placed.

Local Relay Service Alabama

800-548-2546 (TTY)

800-548-2547 (Voice)

Long Distance Relay Services AT&T

800-855-2880 (TTY)

800-855-2881 (Voice)

800-855-2882 (ASCII/Computer)

800-855-2883 (Telebraille)

Hamilton 800-833-5833 (TTY/Voice)

MCI 800-688-4889 (TTY) 800-947-8642 (Voice)

Sprint 800-877-8973 (TTY/Voice) Local direct TTY device number for WSFA = 334-262-1479.

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Mark Bunting?

Vice President & General Manager

WSFA

12 East Delano Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36105

Telephone: 334-613-8258

Fax: 334-613-8302

E-mail: MBunting@wsfa.com