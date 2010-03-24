Retirement gives 91-year-old time to make a difference

Brannon visits about 30 people a week. Here, he meets the Suddaths.

Roscoe Brannon says he's not slowing down, even if he is 91.

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - At 91 years of age Roscoe Brannon is still going strong. "What energy.. what energy.. it's a normal day's work," Brannon says.

Part of a normal day's work includes starting the day with prayer with his friends at his church in Montgomery.

From the prayer room to the streets, Brannon takes a step towards what he does best.

"The desire to help people," Brannon explains when asked what makes him tick.

Roscoe Brannon spends his twilight years visiting the sick and the homebound, lifting hearts and lifting spirits to carry on.

"How are David and the grandchildren?" Brannon asks of Sue Suddath.

"My wife, [was] a dementia victim the last 24 years of her life. It was her wish when she passed away that I would find something to keep me busy," Brannon remembers.

On this day Brannon is dressed up in his old Navy uniform. He enlisted in 1939 and spent the next 30 years serving his country. He retired and then became a pharmaceutical salesman.

Brannon even made the River Region's first Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., two years ago and now, "I visit people with outpatient surgery," he says.

Armed with goodwill, the 91-year-young man amazes the very people he visits; from Sue and Henry Suddath to Carrie and Wes Parker.

"At times we can't be at church, but he kind of brings church to us," said Mrs. Suddath.

"He gives encouragement to go on," added Mrs. Parker.

Brannon shows no sign of slowing down, no sign of getting tired of making a difference. This is his life now.

"The Bible says 'ask and you shall receive,' Brannon quotes. He's certainly receiving his share of Heavenly assignments.

He estimates he sees around 30 people a week, and on each visit the World War II veteran now turned comforter brings nothing except himself, prayer and some good cheer.

"Yea!," he admits when asked if he feels strong.

It's on to the next home, making a difference on the road.

