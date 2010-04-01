Murder mystery apparently solved in Coosa Co.

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - David Hulett was last seen on February 5, 2009, a missing man now turned murder victim.
"I think he was surprised we got him," said Sheriff Terry Wilson.
A surprise to 34-year old Gregory Clyde Saffold, charged with murder, a construction worker who was also Mr. Hulett's step-son.
Sheriff Wilson refused to talk about the motive. Hulett's remains were found shortly after he turned up missing but Wilson says it wasn't until this week when the pieces came together.
"We got some good information from some folks and collected more evidence," said Sheriff Wilson.
David Hulett lived with his wife in the Mount Olive community which is about 20 miles from Rockford. David Hulett's father Charles Hulett says he and his son were very close and even built their homes together.
"We built everything by hand including the barn. The arrest is not going to bring my son back," said Charles Hulett.
For now Gregory Saffold is locked up in the Coosa County jail. Saffold is said to be 'reserved' and not saying a whole lot.
WSFA 12 News was unable to get Saffold's side of the story. He does not have an attorney according to court records, and no one answered the door at the family home.
Coosa County homicide investigators say the case is still open, meaning they cannot rule out the possibility of making additional arrests.
Gregory Saffold's bond has been set at $150,000.
Sheriff Wilson also declined to say where Hulett's remains were located and by whom.
