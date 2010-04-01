Murder mystery apparently solved in Coosa Co. - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Murder mystery apparently solved in Coosa Co.

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - David Hulett was last seen on February 5, 2009, a missing man now turned murder victim.

"I think he was surprised we got him," said Sheriff Terry Wilson.

A surprise to 34-year old Gregory Clyde Saffold, charged with murder,  a construction worker who was also Mr. Hulett's step-son.

Sheriff Wilson refused to talk about the motive. Hulett's remains were found shortly after he turned up missing but Wilson says it wasn't until this week when the pieces came together.

"We got some good information from some folks and collected more evidence," said Sheriff Wilson.

David Hulett lived with his wife in the Mount Olive community which is about 20 miles from Rockford. David Hulett's father Charles Hulett says he and his son were very close and even built their homes together.

"We built everything by hand including the barn. The arrest is not going to bring my son back," said Charles Hulett.

For now Gregory Saffold is locked up in the Coosa County jail. Saffold is said to be 'reserved' and not saying a whole lot.

WSFA 12 News was unable to get Saffold's side of the story. He does not have an attorney according to court records, and no one answered the door at the family home.

Coosa County homicide investigators say the case is still open, meaning they cannot rule out the possibility of making additional arrests.

Gregory Saffold's bond has been set at $150,000.

Sheriff Wilson also declined to say where Hulett's remains were located and by whom.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-28 18:39:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:21 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:00 GMT
    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly