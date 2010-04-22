Prattville woman's decision renews another woman's faith

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two strangers, now friends.

"This is so special. What you have done is incredible," Thelma Land said to Barbara Richey of Prattville.

Incredible because Richey did the right thing.

The story begins when Land started the process of getting rid of her late husband's clothes. Among them? A sports jacket.

Land took the clothes to the thrift shop at Maxwell Air Force Base to be sold and just assumed that would be the end of it.

But then something happened.

"That shop called and told me the jacket had sold and the lady wanted to talk to me," said Land.

That lady turned out to be Barbara Richey. The reason Rickey called is because she found a surprise in the breast pocket.

Richey said it initially felt like a pack of cigarettes. She bought the jacket as a gift for her son.

"While I was showing off the jacket I just stuck my hand in the pocket and out it came. We both looked at each other and saw dollar bills.. wads of money," said Richey.

A lot of money.

"He counted it and told me it was $1,250," Richey recalled.

"It blew my mind. I couldn't believe it," said Land.

What blew Land's mind is the mere fact Barbara Richey made the simple decision to return the cash. No debate, no discussion. Richey just did it.

"You have to be able to sleep at night and I knew God would be disappointed in me," said Richey.

"I've always had faith in mankind but this renews it and the world," said Land.

Barbara Richey has already turned over the cash to Mrs. Land and you can be sure the money was put in a safe place.. not another pocket.

Thelma Land and her husband were married nearly 46 years. She says they had a habit of being thrifty.

Two women who didn't know each other before are now celebrating a new friendship.

The gift of honesty worth more than $1,250.

