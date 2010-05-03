Montgomery radio DJ the target of murder-for-hire plot

Garrett and wife Heidi hold hands during an interview with WSFA. Her ex-boyfriend is accused of the murder plot.

WBAM radio DJ John Garrett reacts to news that he was the alleged victim of a murder-for-hire plot.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery radio personality John Garrett is still a little shocked but more relieved that he's still around, literally.

"I am very grateful for my good fortune," said Garrett.

Montgomery County sheriff's investigators say 32-year old Michael Talley allegedly tried to have Garrett killed, a murder-for-hire plot

Talley was arrested Saturday at his parents' home in Lowndes County. He did not resist arrest.

The motive? Authorities believe it comes down to jealousy. John Garrett married Talley's ex-girlfriend Heidi a few weeks back. Heidi declined to be interviewed for this story.

"He and I didn't hit it off in the beginning, and I know that I've tried to extend the Olive branch," said Garrett.

Investigators won't say for sure, but sources tell WSFA 12 News Talley reportedly offered the alleged hit man around $2,400 to do the job. The sheriff says the middleman never had any intentions of carrying out the plan. Instead, he went directly to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"He was never serious, and I don't think he had it in him to do it," said Sheriff D.T. Marshall.

John Garrett says he's been in the radio business for more than 20 years and has encountered a lot of interesting things along the way, but nothing quite like this.

"I never dreamed of this. Who does?," Garrett said.

Court records show Michael Talley does not have an attorney which means, for now, WSFA 12 News was unable to get his side of the story.

"From what I understand, if everything had gone this individual's way, you would be doing a different story tonight," said Garrett.

John Garrett says he actually feels sorry for Talley, knowing what he could potentially face, a life term in prison if he's convicted of solicitation for murder.

Garrett is back on the air in the morning at WBAM in Montgomery; back to breathing a little easier.

