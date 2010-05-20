Selma City Schools superintendent quits after two years

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One rumor floating around Selma is the Selma City School Board wouldn't let Dr. Austin Obasohan do his job. Nothing could be further from the truth, according to the superintendent.

While there were disagreements, Obasohan says the new job as superintendent for the Dublin, North Carolina, school system is a new challenge, a new opportunity.

"It was a prayerful decision and this is best for my family," said Dr. Obasohan.

Superintendent Obasohan is leaving a school district with around 4,100 students and more than 450 employees. The Dublin, North Carolina, school district is twice as large and Obasohan says he'll earn a little more than current salary package of $128,000 a year but insists it wasn't about the money.

Dr. Obasohan says his greatest achievement in Selma will be the construction of the new Selma High School, a $27million project on track to break ground in September.

"We have the funds and these kids deserve it," said the superintendent.

Obasohan's greatest mistake? He didn't necessarily identify that but did say he's leaving Selma with no regrets.

"I tend to lead with my heart but I need to balance that out with my head," Obasohan said with a smile.

School board president Henry Hicks tells WSFA 12 News 'the board and the superintendent had a good working relationship,' and disputes claims there was tension.

Meantime, Dr. Obasohan leaves a little less than two years after coming to town, a stay that turned out to be a little less than the average public school superintendent nationwide.

The school board is expected to name an interim superintendent in about 4 weeks and at that point the board will consider hiring a consulting firm to find potential candidates.

Dr. Obasohan is originally from Nigeria but moved to Selma from Concord, North Carolina.

