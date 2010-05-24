Police bust brazen pit bull ring in Montgomery County

Authorities say the operation was even vending drinks and food at the fights.

Police may not have arrested any suspects yet, but they impounded 20 of their automobiles.

Fourteen dogs were taken from the fighting operation.

Posted by Bryan Henry

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was elaborate, well-operated and shockingly brazen.

"This is the first time I've seen vendors there who had been selling food and drinks," said Montgomery County Humane Society Director Steven Tears.

The scene is deep in the woods in Ramer near Grady in South Montgomery County. Investigators got a tip and from there descended on what appeared to have been a very active dog fighting ring.

"When we arrived they all fled in the woods and left their vehicles and dogs," said investigator Scott Hill.

Along with the 14 pit bulls, authorities also impounded 20 vehicles, a lot of cars and probably a lot of money made at this location.

"You're looking at around 10 to 20 thousand dollars. Maybe more, maybe less depending on the dogs and handlers," said Hill.

"Some of the cars had car seats in them and that just sort of made you sick," said Tears.

It's highly unlikely the dogs will be adopted out because after all they were fighting dogs. Their fate? Chances are they'll have to be put down.

"You always run the risk of that dog attacking a family dog that's being walked," said Tears.

A conviction on animal cruelty charges could get the people allegedly involved up to 10 years in prison. As of now no one's been arrested but investigators have what they consider 'good information' on at least 6 suspects.

Steven Tears tells WSFA 12 News based on his years of experience as an investigator he would give this an '8' out of 10 in terms of a well-organized operation.

According to one study done by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, tens of thousands participate in dog fighting and it's an activity that dates back as far as 1750.

