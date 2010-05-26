Greenville police shoot, kill man in fatal domestic dispute case

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - These types of crimes just don't happen very often in Greenville but this one did late Tuesday night on Winkler Street.

Sam Johnson says he was Jim Heard's second cousin and Johnson tells 12News Mr. Heard became terribly upset over the fact that his wife Mildred wanted a divorce. They had been married for more than 30 years.

"The story is she filed papers yesterday," said Johnson.

A fact confirmed by Greenville Police Lonzo Ingram.

"They were apparently getting a divorce and it turned into a domestic dispute that went down in a hurry," said Ingram.

It's not clear why Mrs. Heard wanted a divorce. Also unclear is why Heard allegedly shot and killed his sister-in-law. Marian George's body was found in her home about a block away.

George was 57.

Back at the Heard residence police say they had no choice but to shoot Heard after he allegedly threatened them with his own .44 caliber handgun.

For the city of Greenville this is the first murder of the year and the second police shooting in the last 5 years.

"This is the first since two of our officers were shot at a motel," Ingram said.

A 4-year old little girl actually made the 911 call but Ingram wasn't sure who the child belonged to. Jim Heard we're told was a retired truck driver while his wife Mildred ran a daycare from their home.

For now a neighborhood is still stunned by the shootings along with Sam Johnson who says he never saw this coming.

The Greenville officers involved have been placed on leave with pay until ABI wraps up its investigation which is routine.

Investigators tell WSFA 12 News Mildred Heard was taken to Baptist South in Montgomery but hospital officials wouldn't confirm or deny whether Heard was a patient there.

