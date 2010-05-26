River Region hospitals go smoke free

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - River Regional hospitals are going smoke free. Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Jackson Hospital will be smoke free starting next year.

Hospital officials believe this is the healthiest choice for their staff and the community.

All of the hospitals will offer programs to help their staff and those in the community to stop smoking before they make the switch January 1, 2011.

