Arrest in Ozark murder

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - An Ozark man is in jail charged with hitting his girlfriend with a broken beer bottle, then leaving her for dead.

Police say 45 year old Ricky Stokes is charged with murder for the death of 51 year old Cheryl Hinton.  She was found behind a house. 

Stokes is in the Dale County Jail.

