Greenville officers return to work

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Two Greenville police officers who say they were forced to shoot and kill a man last month are now back on the job.

Greenville Police Chief Lonzo Ingram says the officers, who shot Jim Heard on May 25th, went through mandatory psychological counseling.

Chief Ingram says Heard killed his sister-in-law, wounded his wife and threatened the officers with a gun, forcing them to open fire.

An ABI investigation is underway.

