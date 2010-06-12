Van der Sloot claims he has information about Natalee Holloway

Lima, Peru (AP) -- Five years after the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba, the man long at the center of the investigation makes a stunning admission. For the latest on what Joran Van der Sloot

Posted by: Mark Bullock - bio | email

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA (WSFA) - Joran Van der Sloot, currently under arrest in Peru for murder, reportedly told interrogators he knows where Natalee Holloway's body is. Aruba's attorney general says he's skeptical Van der Sloot is telling the truth.

Aruban officials are working to decide if they should send investigators to Peru to question him Van der Sloot. They say even if he did reveal what happened to Holloway, there was no guarantee her remains would be found.

"We are trying to get in contact with the Peruvian authorities to make that contact and to see what this is all about," Attorney General Taco Stein said. "We want to know what exactly has been said before we can act further."

Van der Sloot was the last person seen with Holloway before she vanished during a Mountain Brook High School senior class trip five years ago. He was arrested twice, but released both times for a lack of evidence.

Alabama authorities announced recently Van der Sloot is also facing extortion charges in Birmingham. The U.S. Attorney's office for the northern district says Van der Sloot extorted money from Holloway's mother in exchange for information about Holloway. Authorities say the information was not true.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.