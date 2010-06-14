Tax revenues up and down in Montgomery

Posted by: Mark Bullock - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Good news and bad news for the city of Montgomery's economy. WSFA 12 News has learned sales tax revenues dropped slightly in May after an huge increase the previous month. Sales taxes make up a majority of the city's budget.

The city took in just over $7 million in sales taxes. That's about $14,000 less than last May.

Meanwhile, the city saw positive movement in the lodging tax. Those revenues were up over 11%. And that means both the city and its hotels are making money.

"One thing we are excited about is our occupancy rate," said Mayor Todd Strange. "It is up 5%. And for every percentage point, that translates to a million dollars for the hotel industry."

Mayor Strange says gasoline tax revenue has also increased.

