Mayor shoots down Montgomery Mall rumors - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Mayor shoots down Montgomery Mall rumors

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It's wishful thinking on Mayor Todd Strange's part that the VA Medical Center would turn a run-down Montgomery Mall into an outpatient clinic.

For now that's all it is..  hope and a dream.

"There's been no commitment whatsoever," said Mayor Strange.

Bonnie Nelson runs the Pizza Hut across the street and she quite frankly is tired of the mall just sitting there.

"I am tired of not seeing anything over there. I know business would improve over here," said Nelson.

It is true the VA wants to build a 112,000 square foot outpatient clinic to treat the growing population of war veterans 10 miles from its Perry Hill Road facility. It is also true the mayor told the chamber leadership conference Wednesday morning the idea of the VA turning the mall into a medical clinic is 'gaining traction' at least with the city.

"There is no question if that happens that would really transform that area almost overnight. We've had discussions with them and we'll see," said Mayor Strange.

The VA, meantime, tells WSFA 12 News it continues to look at all options and nothing's been signed yet.

The VA plans to start offering treatments to veterans by late 2012, and according to the mayor, a decision could come in about 60 to 90 days.

The VA says one of the requirements it's looking for is a location with at least 650 parking spaces.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-28 18:39:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:21 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:00 GMT
    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly