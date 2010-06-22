Mom of near drowning victim wants Ala. River restrictions

Antoine Knight suffers from a broken ankle. He nearly became the third recent drowning victim on the Ala. River.

Marilyn Knight wants restrictions on the river so no one drowns there.

Posted by Bryan Henry

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - With a broken right ankle 24-year old Antoine Knight didn't feel like talking but his mom did.

"Really scary," said Marilyn Knight.

Scary because Marilyn Knight says her son came so close to death, so close to becoming the third drowning victim in two days on the Alabama River near Prattville off Highway 31 North, close to the spot where the two swimmers drowned last Thursday and Friday.

"He was swinging on a rope and jumping into the river. He had done it many times. Friends say he was hollering. They saw a lot of blood and called 911,' said Knight.

At the scene of the second drowning on Friday, Elmore County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Ricky Lowery said they would look into closing the entrance to that part of the river which is precisely what Knight wants.

"It's real dangerous," she said.

The problem with that is the land is privately owned. WSFA 12 News has learned the owner has repeatedly tried to keep people out with 'no trespassing' signs and a gate, but swimmers keep knocking them down, according to Lowery.

Lowery tells 12 News the Elmore County Sheriff's Department and the landowner are batting around ideas this week.

Meantime, a word of warning from a concerned mother.

"If you're a child, you need to go with your parent. Just be careful," said Knight.

Lowery believes he'll have some ideas by the end of this week on how to keep swimmers out of that area of the river.

Antoine Knight ended up with a compound fracture and will be in a cast for 6 weeks, according to his mother.

