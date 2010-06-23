Part-time Prattville director making a full time difference

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - It started with an idea and then became a mission; feed the hungry, help the down and out, and spread a little hope.

"I couldn't possibly tell you the number of families that have been helped," said Denise Brown.

Today, 12 years later the Autauga Interfaith Care Center is making a difference along with its part time director Brown.

Brown took the job 4 years ago and during that time she's noticed a change, a change in her.

"It's made me more compassionate and realize this could happen to any one of us on any given day," said the former banker.

Compassion for those who have been knocked down and find themselves in dire straights; a job loss, divorce, losing a spouse or facing a major illness. At AICC you'll find anywhere from 200 to 250 people a month come by and get food, clothing and some financial help.

For example, AICC will try to help pay a power bill.

"Even if they are able to pay their bills, they may not have enough money to by groceries," said Brown.

AICC is sustained by 17 to 20 churches in the area, churches that saw a need in 1998. There is one story Brown remembers that confirms AICC in her view is Heaven-sent.

"There was a lady in her mid 40s who came down with cancer. She was working 3 jobs but the illness made her too tired to work, so we were able to help her. She's now on disability and able to support herself," said Brown.

AICC, Denise Brown, soothing hurts and changing lives.

The program is unique, so much so the city of Mobile is about to do the same thing and has even contacted Brown on how to set it all up.

If you need assistance or know of someone who could use some help, the number to AICC is 334-365-4080.

AICC's email address is aicc@knology.net

