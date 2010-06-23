Bentley, Byrne face off in Blount County

Posted by: Mark Bullock - bio | email

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The two Republican gubernatorial candidates in next month's run-off faced off in person Wednesday. Robert Bentley and Bradley Byrne addressed the Blount County Chamber of Commerce.

The two agreed on some issues. For example, both want to stop illegal immigration, create new jobs, and lower taxes.

The disagreeance came on the topic of gambling. Both men are opposed to it, but they have differing views on the proposed public vote on expanding it.

"I'm totally opposed to all types of gambling," said Byrne. "I'm opposed to a referendum on gambling which is something they tried to push through the legislation the last session."

Bentley, however, was not opposed to a referendum.

I believe in the Christian people of Alabama. I have faith in them," Bentley said. "We could vote that down and get rid of all gambling in the state of Alabama."

Also on Wednesday, Bentley got the endorsement of one of former Republican Tim James' campaign managers, former U.S. Rep. Sonny Callahan of Mobile.

And Byrne came out with a new television ad. It criticizes Bentley for what Byrne describes as a liberal vote to change teacher tenure laws.

According to an Associated Press investigation, however, the bill was actually a conservative proposal by Governor Bob Riley.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.