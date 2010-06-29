Alex picks up steam as it heads for Texas/Mexico coast

Associated Press - June 30, 2010 7:04 AM ET

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Hurricane Alex is churning westward through the Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with Mexico and a small section of Texas coastline but far from oil spill cleanup efforts.

Alex had maximum sustained winds at 80 mph early today.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami upgraded the storm to a Category 1 hurricane shortly before 10 p.m. CDT yesterday after measuring sustained winds of 75 mph. The center says Alex is the first June hurricane in the Atlantic since 1995.

Texas residents have been preparing for the storm for days. But the storm is expected to deal only a glancing blow to the state and to make landfall tonight south of Matamoros, Mexico, and some 100 miles south of Brownsville.

The storm is expected to pack at least 90 mph winds when it comes ashore.

