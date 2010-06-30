Six year old makes a difference by donating locks of hair

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This is the moment Brodie Maddox has been waiting for. He's the little boy with shoulder-length hair that took him 16-months to grow.

16-months of letting it grow, 16 months worth of name-calling and being made fun of.

"Everyday he got called a cute little girl," said his mom April Maddox.

On this day Brodie stood tall and proud because there was a reason he chose to let it grow.. help those who are suffering.

"People have cancer," he said.

The length had to be long enough to cut off 8 inches, enough to donate every bit of it to Locks of Love, a national organization that donates hairpieces to children 21 and younger who suffer from hair loss from any kind of illness.

Brodie's dad Michael Maddox admitted he wasn't quite sure what to make of his son's mission.

"I was hesitant at first because boys aren't supposed to have long hair," he said.

Within a few minutes Brodie Maddox no longer looked like the long-haired little boy but instead a little man with a clean cut, a proud moment for the family as they stood around snapping pictures.

"I'm proud of him," said April Maddox.

Brodie himself will tell you with a shrug of his shoulders he doesn't think what he did was that big of a deal.

But family and friends say he made a difference in the world by giving something of himself to others.

It's estimated that 80% of the people who donate their hair are children with boys being in the minority.

