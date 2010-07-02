Montgomery Police officer faces reckless endangerment charge - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Police officer faces reckless endangerment charge

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A different kind of fireworks early one morning in Millbrook. There are two investigations involving 21-year old Officer Kyle McKenzie.

First, Millbrook police are trying to learn more about the circumstances in the parking lot of Dooley's Pub. Millbrook investigators say McKenzie had an argument with someone and then allegedly fired several shots in the air from his weapon. It's not clear if McKenzie used his service weapon.

At the Montgomery Police Department, there is another investigation.

"We're currently conducting an internal investigation and based on the findings we'll make a determination on which direction we'll go," said Major Hey Thorn ton.

Major Thornton says McKenzie is on administrative duty, meaning for now he is off the streets and doing paperwork at the front and back desks at the police department.

Kyle McKenzie himself told WSFA 12 News from his Millbrook home that he had 'no comment.'  12 News was unable to reach his attorney in Wetumpka to get their side of the story.

Officer McKenzie turned himself in the next day and posted his $1,000 bond.

There were no reported injuries in the alleged shootings.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-28 18:39:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:21 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:00 GMT
    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly