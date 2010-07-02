Montgomery Police officer faces reckless endangerment charge

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A different kind of fireworks early one morning in Millbrook. There are two investigations involving 21-year old Officer Kyle McKenzie.

First, Millbrook police are trying to learn more about the circumstances in the parking lot of Dooley's Pub. Millbrook investigators say McKenzie had an argument with someone and then allegedly fired several shots in the air from his weapon. It's not clear if McKenzie used his service weapon.

At the Montgomery Police Department, there is another investigation.

"We're currently conducting an internal investigation and based on the findings we'll make a determination on which direction we'll go," said Major Hey Thorn ton.

Major Thornton says McKenzie is on administrative duty, meaning for now he is off the streets and doing paperwork at the front and back desks at the police department.

Kyle McKenzie himself told WSFA 12 News from his Millbrook home that he had 'no comment.' 12 News was unable to reach his attorney in Wetumpka to get their side of the story.

Officer McKenzie turned himself in the next day and posted his $1,000 bond.

There were no reported injuries in the alleged shootings.

