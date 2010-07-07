Major decisions to be made in teenage murder case in Elmore Co.

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One thing is for certain about the teenage murder on South Pine Street in Wetumpka Tuesday afternoon. The main decision in the case for now will take a lot longer than the actual crime.

"It could be two months," said Elmore County Senior Asst. District Attorney Lee Booth.

Two months worth of hearings. The first one took place Wednesday morning, a detention hearing to determine whether the juvenile suspect should be held or turned over to his parents. The judge decided to keep the young man locked up at the Air Base Boulevard Youth Detention Facility.

For the teen suspect this is only the beginning.

"Once the detention hearing is done, we'll get a motion to file in juvenile court," said Booth.

That's the critical stage in the legal process, the part where the district attorney must justify any decision to try the young man as an adult.

By law the district attorney has to meet at least the majority of 6 requirements.

"That will include things like the nature of the offense and demeanor," said Booth.

Wetumpka police accuse the 15-year old suspect of stabbing his best friend to death. 16-year old Darnell Young, Jr., died from a chest wound in the middle of the street in front of 411 South Pine Street. The home itself is not in any way connected to the case.

After the transfer hearing:

"That's where they'll determine whether or not he will be transferred to adult court. The grand jury will then determine whether to try him as an adult," said Booth.

Either way Elmore County authorities say the 15-year old suspect is the youngest murder suspect in recent memory.

It's important to point out that even the District Attorney office hasn't decided which way it wants to go because prosecutors don't have the complete file yet on the suspect.

Because of his age WSFA 12 News is not able to release the young man's name.

Booth declined to say if he confessed but did say he's 'cooperating.'

