Mayor of Eclectic tenders resignation

ECLECTIC, AL (WSFA) - Eclectic Mayor Gary Wright abruptly resigned at Monday night's town council meeting.

Council President Pro Tem Thomas Caldwell says someone sitting in the meeting asked for Wright's resignation after word of an ongoing conflict between Wright and a police officer.

Caldwell is now interim mayor. 

Council members will decide what is next at their future council meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for September 6th.

